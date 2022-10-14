Rescuers save a man stuck in a Black Hills cave

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck.

Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.

A cave rescue (KOTA/KEVN)

“In my opinion, the least pleasant cave you can enter into The Black Hills. About 600 feet of crawlway, and it’s about 8x14 in size to get to where the person was, so it’s very, very tight, and it limits who can go into the cave,” said Adam Weaver, administrative vice president for National Speleological Society.

A system of webbing similar to a rope was passed to the man, and with the aid of rescuers, he could finally pull himself free through the narrow pathway.

“He actually made it out, and we were all so relieved it was an overall sense of relief that that attempt worked. And he was thrilled to be able to sit up again. So, yeah, I wanted to give him a big hug,” said Rene Ohms, Rocky Mountain regional coordinator for National Cave Rescue Mission.

