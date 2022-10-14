Readiatrics donates books to the SD Department of Health

By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday the annual Readiatrics Book Drive donated thousands of books to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The books, which include genres for all ages, will be available to families receiving services at the Department of Health. Books were collected at all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations and Rapid City Fire Department’s Station 1.

“Well, the joy is always seeing the smile on those kids’ face when they’re able to stand there and pick a book and know that it’s their book to take home. We’ve been doing this, and in this partnership, for quite a few years with Readatrics and the Department of Health, and Child Family Services. So, that’s really the biggest joy is for those children to take a book and enjoy it,” said Wade Huntington, west region public manager for the South Dakota Department of Health.

Once a child selects a book, it is theirs to keep, without any expectation of returning them.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave
Antique vehicle
Antique cars up for auction
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8

Latest News

Healthwatch with Creekside Medical Clinic
HealthWatch; carbon monoxide
People who participate will get a flu vaccination but will not know which of the two they will...
New mRNA Flu shot trial gets the green light at a Rapid City clinic
With inflation driving up prices, this increase could mean relief for some.
Social Security recipients to get bigger checks in 2023
Highs could be in the 70s
Windy weather will get better