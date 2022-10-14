Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash

Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian Friday morning.

The crash was around 12:25 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse streets.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the girl was walking along the sidewalk on North LaCrosse when she attempted to cross the intersection. That’s when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, heading south on LaCrosse.

The vehicle was described as a newer dark-colored full-size pickup truck. Police ask for the public’s help in finding the pickup and the driver.

Anyone with information can call Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

