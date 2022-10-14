Hoax call sends law enforcement to Rapid City High School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday morning, Rapid City police officers received a call from an person stating there was an active shooter at Rapid City High School. But after investigating, the call turned out to be false.

This is the second incident to occur in the area, with police being called out to Stevens High School in early September, just days after the semester started.

Schools across the country have seen an increase in these hoax calls, with incidents happening in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Brookings and now Rapid City. A similar incident occurred at Lead-Deadwood High School today as well.

Calls such as these bring out a large law enforcement presence, which can cause panic in the community.

“Anytime you’re responding to a school for a call like this, it generates a lot of concern from the community, from students, from parents, from people that work at the school and it’s reckless, it’s really reckless behavior,” said Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick.

An investigation into finding the caller is ongoing. Several schools across South Dakota were targeted.

