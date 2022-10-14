HealthWatch; carbon monoxide

By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter weather is on the way, and with the seasonal change comes an increased risk for a “silent killer”. Dr. Taylor Kapsch with the “Creekside Medical Clinic” explains the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“As the temperatures cool down and you reach towards the thermostat, don’t forget to check your CO detectors. Carbon monoxide is a kind of gas. You can’t see, smell, taste, or feel it. Exhaust fumes from cars, stoves, heating systems, gas ranges, etc have carbon monoxide in them. Carbon monoxide poisoning happens if you breathe too much CO. It can cause headaches, could make you pass out, or even kill you. People can get CO poisoning if they breathe high levels of CO inside a closed space where fresh air can’t get in. Common sources include smoke from a fire, a gas furnace that is not working correctly, kerosene heaters, charcoal grills, a camping stove, and cars left running inside an enclosed area. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, confusion, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea. If you or someone you are with gets these symptoms and may have been around CO, move to a place with fresh air right away and call 911. Breathing very high amounts of CO can cause seizures or death. People with CO poisoning are treated in the hospital with oxygen via mask over nose/mouth, hyperbaric oxygen chamber, or with a ventilator. To reduce your chance of CO poisoning, put a CO detector in your home, make sure all appliances in your home are working correctly, have your heating system checked to make sure it is working correctly, and never leave your car running in a garage (even with the garage door open), never use a charcoal grill or portable propane grill indoors,” said Kapsch.

