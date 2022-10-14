Calmer winds by the end of the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy conditions look to get better for the next couple of days. Tomorrow will still be a little bit breezy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. After tomorrow, we are going to see calm winds for most of next week. Temperatures over the weekend will be close to average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The temperatures will warm up throughout next week with highs near 70° by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Today; Near Normal Temperatures this Weekend
Highs could be in the 70s
Windy conditions will get better by the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy Again Today; Staying Windy into the Weekend
Gusts could be up to 50 mph tomorrow
Windy through the weekend