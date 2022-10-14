Calmer winds by the end of the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy conditions look to get better for the next couple of days. Tomorrow will still be a little bit breezy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. After tomorrow, we are going to see calm winds for most of next week. Temperatures over the weekend will be close to average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The temperatures will warm up throughout next week with highs near 70° by the middle of the week.

