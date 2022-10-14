Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge

Judge Matt Brown entered a not-guilty plea on the first-degree murder charge for the defendant.
Judge Matt Brown entered a not-guilty plea on the first-degree murder charge for the defendant.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday.

43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.

Judge Matt Brown entered a not-guilty plea on the first-degree murder charge for the defendant.

The next hearing in the case is set for December 14th.

If convicted on that murder charge, Prince faces either the death penalty or life without parole.

Prosecutors have 90 days to decide if they want to pursue the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave

Latest News

New Rapid City VA building.
Black Hills veterans to see new Rapid City clinic
This is the Black Hills cave entrance.
Rescuers save a man stuck in a Black Hills cave
South Dakota public schools weather pandemic well
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants