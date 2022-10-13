Windy conditions will get better by the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy conditions will continue this evening. Overnight, the wind speeds will decrease a bit, but during the afternoon tomorrow we are going to see more gusty winds, although they won’t be as bad as they were today. Saturday will also be a little windy, but not too bad either. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of our area. Over the weekend, temperatures will be close to average with highs around 60°. Throughout next week, we will see temperatures slowly warm up with 70s expected by this time next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave
Antique vehicle
Antique cars up for auction
Hill City resident and reptile competing for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy Again Today; Staying Windy into the Weekend
Gusts could be up to 50 mph tomorrow
Windy through the weekend
Rapid City Forecast
Very Windy through Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Becoming Windy and a Bit cooler Today; Very Windy Wednesday