Windy conditions will get better by the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy conditions will continue this evening. Overnight, the wind speeds will decrease a bit, but during the afternoon tomorrow we are going to see more gusty winds, although they won’t be as bad as they were today. Saturday will also be a little windy, but not too bad either. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of our area. Over the weekend, temperatures will be close to average with highs around 60°. Throughout next week, we will see temperatures slowly warm up with 70s expected by this time next week.

