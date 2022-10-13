Windy Again Today; Staying Windy into the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty winds are in the forecast again today, with windy weather continuing into the weekend. Gusts over 50 miles per hour will be common today. Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings are in effect.

Warmer temperatures arrive Friday, but another cold front will drop temperatures slightly over the weekend. Some cloudiness will increase Friday night and Saturday with the front, but not much in the way of precipitation is expected.

Nice weather expected Sunday into early next week.

