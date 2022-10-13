Deaths connected to fentanyl growing in Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming Department of Health sounds the alarm on overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioid use in the state and across the country.

According to health experts, fentanyl is a synthetic, or manmade, opioid which is commonly used by doctors to treat patients with severe pain. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl, however, is spread through criminal drug markets and is frequently added to other drugs to make them cheaper and more powerful.

“Because fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, it can also be more addictive and clearly more dangerous,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

WDH data show annual deaths attributed to overdoses among Wyoming residents have increased between some years and decreased at other times. In 2021, 106 overdose deaths were recorded among Wyoming residents compared to 99 in 2020, 78 in 2019, 65 in 2018, 62 in 2017, 94 in 2016, 96 in 2015, 106 in 2014, 96 in 2013 and 99 in 2012.

“The increase over the last couple of years in overdose deaths is partially due to an increase in synthetic opioid-involved overdose deaths,” Harrist said. “In fact, between 2018 and 2021 the number of synthetic opioid-involved fatal overdoses among residents of our state more than quadrupled while the deaths connected with most other opioids stayed relatively stable.”

Harrist noted the growing burden of synthetic opioid overdoses is a concern across the nation and not just in Wyoming. Synthetic opioids include fentanyl which is most common, tramadol and other emerging new fentanyl-like versions.

More information about synthetic opioids in Wyoming, including a printable fact sheet, is also available from WDH at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/substanceabuseandsuicide/opioid-information-wyoming/synthetic-opioids-fentanyl/.

