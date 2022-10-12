Windy through the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Oct. 12, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a High Wind Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and areas to the east of Rapid City until 6pm this evening. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect for the surrounding areas of the Black Hills and areas just to the south of the High Wind Warning until 6pm this evening as well. For those in the High Wind Warning, expect wind gusts up to 60 mph. For those in the Wind Advisory, expect gusts up to 50 mph. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Western South Dakota (with the exception of the Black Hills) until 7pm tomorrow. The high winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire conditions. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be close to average with lows near 40° and highs near 60°. Temperatures will be near 70° on Friday, and then back to near 60° for the weekend.

