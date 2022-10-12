Very Windy through Thursday

Rapid City Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:52 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect.

Even Friday will be rather windy, and it will be a warmer day. Highs may reach 70 in spots.

This weekend and early next week will be near normal, temperature-wise with dry conditions expected.

