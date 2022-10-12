More home fires occur during the fall and winter holiday seasons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the holiday season approaching, fire safety is crucial. While the holidays are fun and exciting, holiday festivities can create unique fire hazards.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, residential fires increase during the colder months and are primarily caused by electrical malfunctions, heating, or cooking.

“We definitely see an increase in cooking fires. Cooking fires is our number one cause of fire in Rapid City and it’s usually when it’s unattended. So, someone starts cooking and then forgets that they’re cooking, they leave the home. But especially if you’re cooking with grease or fats, things that snap, crackle, and pop while you’re cooking with them make sure to stay right there with them,” said Monica Colby, fire and life specialist for the Rapid City Fire Department.

The most common mistake people make when dealing with a grease fire is adding water to extinguish the flame. The best way to deal with a grease fire is to cover the flame with a lid and then turn down the heat, leaving the pan, which can be hot, where it’s at.

The most dangerous part of a fire is not burns but smoke inhalation and the best fire safety equipment is a smoke detector, as they give people a warning that a fire is occurring, especially at night.

“A fire produces so many poisons and pulls the oxygen out of the home that it puts us into a coma. So, you don’t wake up because of the smell of the smoke is actually starting to deaden your senses and put you into a coma, so you’re more likely to sleep through a fire,” said Colby.

In the event of a fire, parents should make sure their children know how to safely escape and where to meet up.

