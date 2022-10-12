Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.(@ELONMUSKTWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you have been missing the unique antics from Elon Musk, you are in luck.

The eccentric billionaire has a new product to promote.

Musk took to social media to promote his new venture into the fragrance business.

He is now selling a perfume called “Burnt Hair” on the website for his tunneling company, The Boring Company.

The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Musk is selling the perfume for $100 each, plus tax and shipping.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he said is about “$1 million of ‘Burnt Hair’ sold.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Antique vehicle
Antique cars up for auction
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
Carrie Gerlach owner of Black Hills Adventure Tours
Day trips through the lens of a travel enthusiast

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
FILE - A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. On Thursday, Oct....
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
California attorney general investigating Los Angeles redistricting
In a 2022 study presented to the National Bureau of Economic Research, data showed that phony...
Five Star Fakes: Small business owners feel big impact from fake online reviews