Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman

This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows...
This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows Taylor Rene Parker. Parker, accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own, went on trial for capital murder, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.(Bi-State Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.

The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby.

The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Antique vehicle
Antique cars up for auction
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
Custer Search and Rescue had to get a man out of a private cave in the Black Hills.
Custer SAR team rescues man from cave

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency...
Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis’ migrant flights
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexations in...
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies