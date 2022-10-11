Vitalant blood donations help Hurricane Ian-devastated Florida

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalent is our local blood donation organization but they also send blood and platelets to support blood centers that are in communities in need and disaster-impacted areas like Florida post-hurricane Ian.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Tori Robbins with Vitalant. “Vitalant has sent blood and platelets to support blood centers in impacted areas and we stand ready to supply more help thanks to our generous blood and platelet donors. Donors in unaffected areas are urged to roll up a sleeve. There is a critical, continual need for blood and platelet donations.”

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Type O blood is the most transfused as nearly half of the population has type O. It’s also what doctors turn to most when there’s no time to test a patient’s blood type.

Platelets must be used within a week of transfusion. They are critical in helping stop bleeding.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and blood and platelet donors are needed to help patients battling cancer,” continued Robbins.

One in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require blood and platelet transfusions because many treatment options can damage healthy blood cells.

More than 25% of donated blood goes to help patients fighting all types of cancer, more than any other disease.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.