S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say

Matthew Dewitt, 25, is accused of killing three family members, including an Atlantic Beach...
Matthew Dewitt, 25, is accused of killing three family members, including an Atlantic Beach town councilman, according to authorities.(Horry County Government)
By WMBF News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties.

Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.

Horry County police said they were called to a home around Sunday afternoon just outside of Conway, South Carolina. Police say they found the body of a woman inside the home.

The coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Natasha Stevens and ruled her death was a homicide. The coroner’s office believes that Stevens died earlier in the day.

Later that same night in Richland County, the sheriff’s department responded to a home for a welfare check.

Deputies found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt II, both 52, of Columbia.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson confirmed that James Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Chief Robinson said Dewitt had been on the town council for about a year and was very active in the community. He added that the councilman split his time between Atlantic Beach and Columbia.

James (Jim) Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Authorities say he was shot and...
James (Jim) Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Authorities say he was shot and killed in Richland County.(Source: Atlantic Beach Government website)

Officials say it is not clear at this time how everyone is related in the case, and a motive has not been released.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Horry County Police Department are working together on the investigation which remains ongoing.

The agencies added that they believe Matthew Dewitt acted alone and there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Marvin Moran Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of Chances Casino July 26.
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
The Planters Nutmobile stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania