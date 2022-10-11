Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:19 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage.

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’

Her friends and family gathered in the gymnasium of Central High School, to watch her turn three judges’ chairs, and move on to the next round.

Rowan says she’s grateful to her family, friends, and the community of Rapid City for rallying behind her through this experience.

”The community loves this, they’re excited about having someone get this cool opportunity, and I’m excited to be that for people, and it’s just really cool.”

Rowan ended up picking singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani as her coach.

