‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Marvin Moran Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of Chances Casino July 26.
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
The Planters Nutmobile stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania
California first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, center, wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined...
California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial