Day trips through the lens of a travel enthusiast

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Adventure, travel, and connections are what Carrie Gerlach says makes the best trip.

Gerlach is the owner of Black Hills Adventure Tours and leads tours throughout the Black Hills and western South Dakota. Gerlach says the Black Hills has many opportunities to offer year-round, but she says the best place for outdoor activity during the fall is on the Mickelson Trail. Watch the video above to learn more about what Gerlach says is best during the fall in the sprawling Black Hills.

