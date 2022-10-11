Becoming Windy and a Bit cooler Today; Very Windy Wednesday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds later today along with clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two. Wind Advisories are in effect. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front.

Even stronger winds can be expected Wednesday as low pressure moves east across southern Canada and high altitude winds are translated down to the surface. High Wind Warnings are in effect tomorrow for northwest through west-central South Dakota. Gusts to 60 and 65 miles per hour will be likely.

Thursday will still be windy, but less wind and warmer temperatures can be expected Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
The Planters Nutmobile stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
Weather
Warm to start the work week.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Today, but Sunny and Milder this Weekend!
Much nicer over the weekend and next week
Much nicer by the weekend