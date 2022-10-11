Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.

“40 or 50 years ago collecting cars. When I was young, she brought me a little rusty peddle car, and she painted it up and went upstairs when she left. I took a rag, cleaned the seat off the pedal car, and then I got in the car and pedaled around,” said Kuchner.

Now in his retirement years, Gary is putting many of his cars up for an online auction -- to supplement his social security. Saying this will be his new personal 401(k) increase to maintain his livelihood.

“I say 80% of the cars on the Auction got bids already on them. So when the bidding is all done, the new buyers they’ll have to get together with me and make an appointment to haul them out,” said Kuchner.

Gary expects the antique cars to go for anywhere between $300 and $40,000 apiece.

Anyone interested in buying an antique car from Gary can click here. The auction ends Oct. 21.

