Warm to start the work week.

Weather
Weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Monday looks to be the last call for warm temperatures highs look to range from the upper 60s to upper 70s with gradually clearing skies.

Tuesday night a cold front looking to make its way into the region, this will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers Tuesday night. Along with the cold front gusty conditions will persist from Tuesday until Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly increase as we head into Thursday where drier conditions will stay around as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Marvin Moran Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of Chances Casino July 26.
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Today, but Sunny and Milder this Weekend!
Much nicer over the weekend and next week
Much nicer by the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
Highs in the 40s
Very chilly for tomorrow