South Dakota drivers appear to be safer on the roads

SD DPS statistics point to a decrease in car accidents from last year(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Car crashes in South Dakota are down compared to last year according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The statistics on their websites point to about 4,000 fewer car crashes than last year. With a big decrease in fatal accidents as well. As of October 3rd, the statistics seem to be pointing in the right direction with fatality crashes being down around 28%.

”In the last year, we’re seeing a decrease in fatality crashes, which is a good thing. The preliminary numbers last year were at about 108 fatality crashes, this year we’re only at 77 so that’s a good sign people are starting to slow down and starting to pay more attention to the roads,” said South Dakota highway patrol trooper Elyse Helkenn.

While the DPS is doing what it can to keep these numbers down. They would like to remind people that as we get deeper into the fall season, more wild-animal accidents are prone to occur.

“This time of year we tend to see a lot more car versus deer crashes. Days are getting a little bit later and people are still speeding to get to work,” said Helkenn “You know, now that it’s darker in the morning people aren’t seeing deer when they’re out moving about. We’re seeing a lot more of skunks on the roadway as well,”

The DPS wants to remind people to continue to take basic safety precautions while driving and will continue to make sure the roads are safe.

