Indigenous artist teaches Native American history at the Black Hills Pow Wow

Joe Pulliam teaches about Native American history through his art at the Black Hills Pow Wow.
Joe Pulliam teaches about Native American history through his art at the Black Hills Pow Wow.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture.

The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow for 14 years now. For him, the opportunity is another way he can help teach people more about the culture through various works of art.

”So, it’s important for me to inspire future generations, my children, my nephews, and nieces, everybody to take a step in life, and reach out and try to better yourself and also to bring the people up with you,” said Tusweca Gallery founder Joe Pulliam.

He added that while it’s nice to sell his art at the pow-wow, the thought of people learning history from the work they just purchased is an even better feeling.

If you are interested in learning more about his work, you can visit the Tusweca Gallery at 631 Main Street in Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Marvin Moran Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of Chances Casino July 26.
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

Latest News

The prayer service was held for the MMIW
MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow
The Planters Nutmobile stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello
SD DPS statistics point to a decrease in car accidents from last year
South Dakota drivers appear to be safer on the roads
Gift of life
Gift of life