Indigenous artist teaches Native American history at the Black Hills Pow Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture.

The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow for 14 years now. For him, the opportunity is another way he can help teach people more about the culture through various works of art.

”So, it’s important for me to inspire future generations, my children, my nephews, and nieces, everybody to take a step in life, and reach out and try to better yourself and also to bring the people up with you,” said Tusweca Gallery founder Joe Pulliam.

He added that while it’s nice to sell his art at the pow-wow, the thought of people learning history from the work they just purchased is an even better feeling.

If you are interested in learning more about his work, you can visit the Tusweca Gallery at 631 Main Street in Rapid City.

