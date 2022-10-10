Gas prices rise nationwide, relief may be in sight for our area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?

For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked at about $4 a gallon.

This is according to fuel price aggregator GasBuddy.

The also say the average in Rapid City has dropped slightly since then, hovering at about $3.75, however, GasBuddy tracks the lowest price in Rapid at $3.62.

The national average is continuing to grow in the wake of OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels a day.

GasBuddy adds that they believe this national increase is only temporary, and prices should go down, especially in the West and Great Lakes regions, in the coming weeks.

