SD tourism officials look forward to fall visitors

The Mount Rushmore State saw more than six million people travel here for leisure over the...
The Mount Rushmore State saw more than six million people travel here for leisure over the course of the summer.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota tourism, while not as bustling as it was the previous summer, saw a substantial amount of people and revenue coming through the state, and the Black Hills in particular.

The Mount Rushmore State saw more than six million people travel here for leisure over the course of the summer.

While this is down about four percent from the summer before, the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association says they look forward to more visitors in the fall.

The association’s president Michelle Thomson said that the Black Hills is a year-round destination.

”We’re a great outdoor recreation destination,” Thomson said. “So, if people are looking for a place to go hiking or biking, the Black Hills and Badlands are a great place to come. We have a lot of people that come here year-round for the national parks, or to come visit friends and family, or coming for events.”

Thomson said that that winter sports and recreation also bring many people to the area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Marvin Moran Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of Chances Casino July 26.
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

Latest News

Participants enjoyed handing out candy to those who came out to enjoy the parade.
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade
Archery is a long-forgotten sport but has many uses in the real world.
Celebrating the gift of archery at Black Hills Pow Wow
Demonstrators gathered at the park at noon to encourage women to vote in this year’s midterm...
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night