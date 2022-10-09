SD tourism officials look forward to fall visitors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota tourism, while not as bustling as it was the previous summer, saw a substantial amount of people and revenue coming through the state, and the Black Hills in particular.

The Mount Rushmore State saw more than six million people travel here for leisure over the course of the summer.

While this is down about four percent from the summer before, the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association says they look forward to more visitors in the fall.

The association’s president Michelle Thomson said that the Black Hills is a year-round destination.

”We’re a great outdoor recreation destination,” Thomson said. “So, if people are looking for a place to go hiking or biking, the Black Hills and Badlands are a great place to come. We have a lot of people that come here year-round for the national parks, or to come visit friends and family, or coming for events.”

Thomson said that that winter sports and recreation also bring many people to the area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.