Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade

Participants enjoyed handing out candy to those who came out to enjoy the parade.
Participants enjoyed handing out candy to those who came out to enjoy the parade.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with the Black Hills Pow Wow, Rapid City held its Native American Day Parade which went through downtown.

Jackie Giago led the parade as grand marshall to honor her late husband, Tim Giago.

Children of all ages enjoyed the parade, as participants handed out candy as they walked by. People were invited to enjoy the many floats and dancers that honored Native American heritage and history.

”I definitely think it’s very important to come out and support the Native American community, it’s just going to help build bridges, and if we look at Rapid City and kind of everything that’s been going on we know that our Native American community plays a huge part in basically everything,” said Reese Niu, a spectator at the parade.

Native American Day is on Monday, October 10.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota spends a lot of time in the winter digging out.
South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather
The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Marvin Moran Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of Chances Casino July 26.
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
Surfwood Drive shooting
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty
Dutchman Boat Dock
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season

Latest News

Archery is a long-forgotten sport but has many uses in the real world.
Celebrating the gift of archery at Black Hills Pow Wow
Demonstrators gathered at the park at noon to encourage women to vote in this year’s midterm...
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City
Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City