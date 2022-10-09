Celebrating the gift of archery at Black Hills Pow Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some things that come to mind when hearing the word ‘sport’ are football, basketball, or hockey but an often-forgotten sport is archery.

Originally archery was used as a way for Native Americans to hunt for food. The traditional sport has now evolved into various categories, such as target archery, Olympic archery, field archery and so much more.

“You don’t have to be the strongest or the smartest, or the fastest child to be able to do well in archery. Everybody starts at a point and then they can get a little bit better, so it’s the individual aspect just like gymnastics, swimming, a lot of those are individual sports but you also belong to a team,” said Tim Villa, a participant in the Wicah Ehake Najin Challenge presented by Lakota Archery.

Despite the competitive edge that can be seen in archery, many people who enjoy the sport are average people who enjoy the calmness that comes with shooting a bow and arrow.

“Well for me I think archery actually focuses on breathing, you breathe when you shoot, you pay attention to focus, your mind gets cleared and you focus specifically on what you’re trying to accomplish. So, I think a lot of times people put that into how they deal with things in life,” said Kevin Decora, from the Lakota Archery Club.

But for many Native Americans learning the skill of archery helps keep them connected to their culture.

“Getting involved and learning about the traditional ways to do the sport, ties a lot into our culture, so that also in a way helps us stay connected with our culture as well,” said Decora

“You know a long time ago our relatives used to hunt with bow and arrows and it’s just a tradition to keep on,” said Molly Taylor, a young participant in the challenge.

The Black Hills Pow Wow continues through Sunday.

