Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 2

Seth Hamilton, Spearfish
Seth Hamilton, Spearfish(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Spartans drew the short end of the stick on Friday as they traveled to take on the undefeated Tea Area Titans. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team capped off their perfect season with another state championship. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

