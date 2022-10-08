Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 1

Scotties win sixth straight, Cavaliers out-duel Patriots
Newell football 10-7
Newell football 10-7(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Philip Scotties showed off their bark and bite as they earned their sixth-straight win in their game against Newell. Plus, the St. Thomas More Cavaliers defended their home turf in their victory over Douglas. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

