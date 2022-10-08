Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season

Dutchman Boat Dock
Dutchman Boat Dock(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety.

The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.

Boat docks at Pactola Reservoir and Sheridan Lake will remain in the water and available for use until the lakes begin to freeze. These include the north and south docks at Pactola Reservoir and the two docks at the north ramp on Sheridan Lake. The south dock at Sheridan Lake remains in place year-round.

When temperatures drop and before the lakes freeze over, boat ramps will be removed for the winter. They will be put back in the water in the spring, as conditions allow.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills

