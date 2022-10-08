The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night

Black Hills PowWow
Black Hills PowWow(Lindsey Burrell)
By Lindsey Burrell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

It’s back and better than ever, the opening night of the 34th annual Black Hills PowWow is underway at The Monument in Rapid City.

The PowWow made its triumphant return tonight after a two-year hiatus because of the covid pandemic. It has become one of the premier American Indian cultural events in the United States. Attracting dancers, singers, and artisans from the U.S. and Canada, along with thousands of spectators enjoying Native American culture.

“I mean you see all of the joy in the people’s faces and the pride and the fun of everybody getting back together. I think the PowWow community suffered very much so from the lack of PowWows, and this is like breathing life back into our lives,” said Caroline Stadnick, an attendee of the PowWow.

The arena was jammed packed and loud, but looking around, it was easy to see that everybody was enjoying the return of the PowWow to Rapid CIty.

