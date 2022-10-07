South Dakota Mines invests in student success

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, South Dakota Mines dedicated the Vanderboom Office of Student Success, honoring alumnus Steve Vanderboom and his wife, Julie.

The couple donated $1 million to the school to expand and renovate the office in Deveraux Library.

While the focus of the student success office is to help first-year students transition to being on campus, the office supports all students in their journey to graduation. The Vanderboom Office of Student Success brings first-year advisers, tutoring services, and the testing center under one roof.

”It really eliminates the frustration that students have when they feel like they’re being bounced around from office to office and we can really quickly help students connect to those resources very seamlessly,” said Lisa Carlson, associate vice president of Student Success for South Dakota Mines.

Through the work of the office, South Dakota Mines had an 82% retention rate between freshman and sophomore students during the 2021-2022 school year.

