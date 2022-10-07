Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Combining several state agencies under one roof, the State of South Dakota’s “One-Stop” Facility is now open in Rapid City.

The new building, located on Mall Drive, was designed to house seven state agencies including the Department of Health, Bureau of Information Technology, and Department of Social Services.

The creation of this all-encompassing building stemmed from the need for efficiency, to offer South Dakotans a “one-stop” shop for many of their state needs.

“It’s an opportunity to do efficient work for the employees. All of the agencies serve the same customers, so the customers can come to one place and not multiple places and get all their services in one stop,” said Scott Bollinger the Commissioner of the Bureau of Administration. ”We’re in the process, we have an RFP on the street for Sioux Falls. We just completed one in Spearfish. We’ve completed one in Huron, we’ve completed one in Madison.”

While some organizations had already been in use at the building, Friday the “One-Stop” facility held a ribbon cutting and traditional Native American blessing to usher in the new space.

