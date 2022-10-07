Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City

A graffiti-marred building gets a paint job.
A graffiti-marred building gets a paint job.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease.

The Rapid City Police Department partnered with students in an effort to wipe out graffiti in communities.

“It’s beneficial to the community and it’s beneficial to the student. We try to teach some of the core values of the industry such as community service and community betterment and those are the things that are hard to learn inside of the classroom,” said Peter Ragone, criminal justice program director for Western Dakota Tech

Spray painting someone else’s property is illegal and, if caught by law enforcement, an individual can face serious consequences.

“Depending on the incident, there are laws that prohibit doing graffiti called ‘intentional damage to private property’ and, yes, it comes with a fine.”

For the WDT students, the cleanup is more than community service. It’s a chance for the class to start fighting crime ... one misdemeanor at a time.

“We’re doing graffiti clean up as a class, and we’re just going around the community and just finding graffiti on the walls or buildings and infrastructures and painting over it,” said Julius Morris, law enforcement academy student.

Those who are interested in helping the RCPD address graffiti in their neighborhood can call the police department.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Elevate Rapid City housing study showed a significant increase in population by 2030.
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows

Latest News

Oppelt brothers with their winning blades.
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty