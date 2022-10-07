Custer is falling hard for this weekends fall festival

Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort, Custer, South Dakota
Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort, Custer, South Dakota
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals.

For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.

“I mean what’s not to love, it’s fall, right? The changing of the seasons, the pumpkin spice everything, the scented candles, October brews, and the changing of the colors, it’s a season of change and it’s a season of renewal,” said Jessica Noteboom, marketing director, Custer Hospitality.

To check out all of the activities at the event, follow the link.

