Camera catches suspected intruders in the act

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.

The owner of the car and home is Roger Baron.

“The very beginning of the video shows his hand on the car door,” Baron said. “We saw him attempt to break in, and as soon as the light went on, he was on his bike, and he turned it around and rode down the street to get away.”

Baron and his wife immediately contacted the police department, who told him there had been a number of thefts in the area, and are likely grabbing what they can and riding back down the hill.

He also let people know of the incident in a Facebook group, where another area resident says they believe there are three cyclists potentially committing these thefts.

Baron wants people who live nearby to be more aware of this activity until the perpetrators are caught.

“Don’t leave your garage door open, even if you’re in the backyard watering, still shut it,” Baron said. “I’m also putting my car in the garage and not leaving it in the driveway because there’s no sense leaving a garget that a thief could look at.”

We reached out to the Rapid City Police Department, who would like anyone who might know the identity of these supposed thieves to contact them at (605) 394-4131. They would also like to know if anyone has any evidence that could help them out with this case.

