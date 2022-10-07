Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual language summit is being held at the Monument, Thursday through Saturday in Rapid City.

For the 11th year, the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota Language Summit has met to unite the Oceti Sakowin people to support, teach, and share language resources.

The summit was created in 2008 to pass on the language and culture to younger generations. This comes after worries in the Native American community that some children didn’t know the language or their culture fully.

“We’re at a really critical point right now where we need to carry these things on. We need to teach them to our children so that they’re here for generations to come,” said Tusweca Tiospaye director Mike Carlow.

Carlow added that many elders aren’t around to share their knowledge, especially since the Native American community was hit hard during the pandemic.

Since the founding of the summit, tribes from across the U.S. and Canada have participated to build a program revitalizing their languages and cultures.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Elevate Rapid City housing study showed a significant increase in population by 2030.
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows

Latest News

Oppelt brothers with their winning blades.
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
A graffiti-marred building gets a paint job.
Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty