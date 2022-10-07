5th annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk set to happen on Native American Day

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The upcoming annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian boarding school.

“The memorial is intended to be a place of prayer, gathering, and remembrance,” said Kibbe Brown and Amy Sazue, organizers of the event. “The primary design elements include a memorial walking path with history boards along the route, individual boulders with the names of each of the children who passed, and four sculptures of traditional burial scaffolds for children.”

