5th annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk set to happen on Native American Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The upcoming annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian boarding school.

“The memorial is intended to be a place of prayer, gathering, and remembrance,” said Kibbe Brown and Amy Sazue, organizers of the event. “The primary design elements include a memorial walking path with history boards along the route, individual boulders with the names of each of the children who passed, and four sculptures of traditional burial scaffolds for children.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.