Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she was traveling in her 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.(McHenry Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly crash that took a woman’s life and sent her husband to the hospital.

WLOX reports the collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49 outside of Wiggins, Mississippi, when a Ford F-150 crossed travel lanes and collided with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

The Harrison County coroner said 67-year-old Sherry Arrington died in the crash. She was a passenger in the vehicle that her husband, who was not immediately identified, was driving. He was transported to the Forrest General Hospital in unknown condition.

The couple was reportedly on their way to Cruisin’ The Coast, a festival that celebrates antique, classic and hot rod vehicles.

Wiggins police have not released any further immediate details regarding the crash but said their investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Elevate Rapid City housing study showed a significant increase in population by 2030.
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows

Latest News

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
Oakleigh Reis-Elwood prepares grain for her sheep and goat.
Showcasing young agriculture producers in the region at the Western Junior Livestock Show
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russia strikes apartments in Ukraine; refugees detained at border