Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty

Surfwood Drive shooting
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk dead in August.

Their next court appearance is set for Nov. 3.

