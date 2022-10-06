South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Runs Second Television Ad
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Runs Second Television Ad(South Dakotans Decide Healthcare)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare announced a new TV ad that gives voice to a woman diagnosed with leukemia who thought, “I can’t afford to live.”

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more.

A press release from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare says the second ad, entitled “Debt,” is a story of a leukemia patient who tells her story of how she faced cancer treatment without access to insurance. Sarah says, “My first hospital bill was over $70,000. I remember thinking, I cannot afford to live.” The full ad can be watched here.

Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said the campaign is pleased to be able to communicate directly with South Dakota voters.

“Amendment D is important to the health of South Dakotans. Too many of our friends and neighbors are working hard and still unable to afford health insurance,” said Marcus. “We want to keep $328 million of our tax dollars here in South Dakota instead of providing healthcare for people in New York, California, and the 37 other states that have chosen to already expand Medicaid.”

“Sarah isn’t alone. Too many South Dakotans have similar stories. And the worst part is, they didn’t choose to develop serious conditions like cancer—they’re simply trying to survive with the unlucky cards they were dealt. Amendment D would allow more South Dakotans to focus on being healthy instead of having to fear bankruptcy or worse. That’s why we fully support it.”

Carmyn Berg, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society regional director for advocacy and South Dakotans Decide Healthcare coalition member
Those who endorse South Dakotans Decide Healthcare

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Leader’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, South Dakota Faith in Public Life and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Elevate Rapid City housing study showed a significant increase in population by 2030.
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Latest News

SCAM ALERT
South Dakota takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect seniors
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Ramen noodle company reaches a milestone with first shipment from Belle Fourche plant.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Forget the "big city" argument; fentanyl is just as much a problem in Rapid City as a major...
Fentanyl plagues Rapid City, other West River communities