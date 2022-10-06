Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.

Frost and Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight, mainly north and east of the Black Hills. Lingering clouds will likely keep temperatures in Rapid City above the freezing mark.

After a cool, crisp Friday warmer temperatures return this weekend into early next week.

