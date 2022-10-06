Fentanyl plagues Rapid City, other West River communities

Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriffs Office.
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriffs Office.(.)
By Lindsey Burrell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fentanyl use across the country is an epidemic, and it’s not just a big city problem, as law enforcement in Pennington County has seen a drastic increase in the amount of the deadly drug they’ve taken off the streets.

in 2020, the United Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 128 grams of fentanyl, and this year the unit projects to collect 10 times that amount.

The impact of fentanyl abuse can extend far beyond individual users. On Monday, a woman on fentanyl passed out while driving her car, causing a crash and putting innocent people in danger.

“Sometimes in our society, it takes something major like this for some attention to be shown to these things that are an everyday problem for us in law enforcement, as we are dealing with them on a daily basis. So, the public doesn’t see all of that, all of the work that goes into this, until something thankfully not horrific happened, but definitely had the potential to be pretty awful,” said Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Casey Kenrick, supervisor for UNET.

The law enforcement agencies across the state listed below are working in conjunction to battle the fentanyl epidemic.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
An aerialist prepares for the upcoming Holloween Cirque Show in Rapid City.
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City

Latest News

This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Pennington County Sheriffs Office
Area Law Enforcement sees a rise in Fentanyl Abuse
Highs in the 40s
Very chilly for tomorrow
Free, online tutoring available for K-12 students
College ‘teachers’ reach out to tutor K-12 students