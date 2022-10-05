WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Labor listed “Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers” in the top “Hot Career” in their August report as truck driving jobs remain in high demand. Nine students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) Professional Truck Driving Program, in turn, will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.

The Class A Professional Driving Program graduates, and their hometowns, are:

Christopher Bagshaw – Box Elder

Aaron Burt – Rochester, Minn.

Thomas Curttright – Rapid City

Tyrel Droppers – Sturgis

Mason Kaup – Rapid City

Shane Kirby – Rapid City

Charles Kovach – Box Elder

David Lyles – Rapid City

Herbert Whiting – Rapid City

The next Class A course starting Oct. 17 is full. Those interested in the program are encouraged to apply now for the course starting Jan. 9, 2023, as the program fills quickly and enrollment is limited.

Course info is available at wdt.edu/TruckDriving. To apply or for more information, call the Corporate Education Center at (605) 718-2410, or email corped@wdt.edu.

