Snowplowers prep for this year’s winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s no way around it, driving those plows can be a dangerous and challenging job.

Winter is coming, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation is preparing for the potential snowy season. At SDDOT’s Snowfigher Roadeo, snowplow drivers are given the chance to sharpen their winter driving skills ahead of the cold weather.

“So, today we have some training along with some informational sessions and the main part of the day is the competitive driving. You have to work your way through some really tight cones and backing skills and stopping skills,” said John Matthesen, the area engineer in Belle Fourche for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The eight-obstacle driving course tests drivers on their ability to maneuver between cones that simulate parked cars, roundabouts, narrow corners, and more. If the driver hits any of the cones they lose points.

In addition to the friendly competition, the event allows drivers, old and new, to come together to share their experience and knowledge.

“It’s a large advantage, number one it kind of helps us, the veterans sharpen up on our skills but for the new drivers it is a definite learning experience for them because a lot of this stuff they never done before and it kind of makes them a little bit more mindful of the plow itself,” said Tatum Anderson, the lead worker in Sturgis for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The top five scoring drivers from each region will go on to the statewide competition in Pierre.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.