Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids is Thursday and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the fall weather sets in and colder temperatures approach, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills continues to find ways to give back to the community.

This time, it’s keeping kids warm, with their annual Coats for Kids drive. Every year, the Salvation Army gathers hundreds of coats for school-aged children from kindergarten through 12th grade. There are an estimated 400 to 500 coats available this year.

“We’ve got folks who have donated specifically for this events purpose, to be able to make sure that the kids are equipped and ready to go. It’s a great service, I think, that we can provide especially in light of the current economy. You know, folks have been really, really hammered this year with the price of gas and the price of groceries and the price of all those things like that,” says Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills area coordinator for the Salvation Army.

With a valid photo ID and proof of your child’s age, anyone is able to register their kids for a coat this Thursday and Friday, allowing for pick up to happen right after at the Salvation Army of the Black Hills, 405 N Cherry Avenue, Rapid City.

The annual Coats for Kids drive is 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

