One Warm Day Today, then Much Cooler Thursday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer air moves in today. Highs will soar into the 70s, which will be 5 to 10 degrees above average.

A strong cold front backs through western South Dakota from the north and east late tonight and Thursday. This front will bring much cooler air and clouds, along with a few light rain showers. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. The front will not make much progress westward into Wyoming; only a slight cool-down is expected there.

Frost will be possible both Friday and Saturday mornings. The extent of the frost will depend on whether or not we see clear skies and light winds, which would be ideal conditions for frost to form.

Mild, dry weather can be expected this weekend.

