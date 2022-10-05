New housing under way in downtown Rapid City

The Elements under construction.
The Elements under construction.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion.

Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.

“We don’t have anything like this in the downtown area core. A lot more is needed. This project will be the first large-scale residential mixed-use urban project in downtown Rapid City,” said commercial real estate broker Chase Wood.

The apartments, billed as affordable housing, will be finished by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
An aerialist prepares for the upcoming Holloween Cirque Show in Rapid City.
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City

Latest News

Coats for Kids
Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids is Thursday and Friday
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators
Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books