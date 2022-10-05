New housing under way in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion.

Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.

“We don’t have anything like this in the downtown area core. A lot more is needed. This project will be the first large-scale residential mixed-use urban project in downtown Rapid City,” said commercial real estate broker Chase Wood.

The apartments, billed as affordable housing, will be finished by the end of the year.

